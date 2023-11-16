The Cymru North fixture between Caersws and Port has been switched to the Traeth, on Saturday with a 12pm kick off.
This will be the first of a double header with the mid-Wales club, as the away fixture will now be played on 2 December.
Port will not be playing on 25 November as Llanidloes will be involved in a Welsh Blood Service League Cup tie.
This will the first time Port and Caersws have met since the play-off at a sunny Wern Mynach to decide who gained promotion.
Caersws then followed Port back into the Cymru North for this season.
Following promotion, Caersws have strengthened their squad considerably.
The experienced Neil Mitchell returned from Newtown and Craig Williams also signed from the Cymru Premier club.
Caersws have made a good start to life back at tier two though form has slipped slightly recently with one win in the last five.
On Saturday it will be a game between the 8th and 9th placed clubs.
It is a very tight mid-table and three points can make a considerable difference to both clubs.
For Port, having progressed to the last 16 of the Welsh Cup, the search for consistency continues.