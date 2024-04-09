“ONE more chance, one more game we will go for it!”
That was Porthmadog assistant manager, Haydn Wyn Jones’ positive response to the club’s situation when talking to Dylan Elis on TeleduPortTV following the point picked up at Chirk AAA on 1 April.
Though disappointed at failing to pick up all three points it was “enough to build on for the final game,” he stressed.
He also pointed to the time available to prepare for their final game against Holywell at the Traeth on Friday, 19 April, almost three weeks which was not a time to sit back but an opportunity to prepare and work again on the structure and shape.
He emphasised the need to be positive as “we go to the final game and still in the race.”
He also stressed the need to be optimistic in football with all pulling together, the squad and the supporters, everybody as they go again into the final game of the season.
Porthmadog midfield dynamo Caio Evans has been voted Supporters Player of the Month for March.
He joined Port from Caernarfon back in the summer and his non-stop action play has made him a fans favourite during what has been a difficult season.
Caio was also named player of the month in November and December for the TeleduPortTV sponsored awards.