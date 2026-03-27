Presenting the prizes was the Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire, Sir Edward Tate, who concluded the day’s events with a well received speech, saying “Britain’s longest river has been called many names, the mighty Afon Hafren, the Sabrina, the Saefern and more recently the River Severn... stretching 220miles she rises in the Welsh hills, meanders through England and finishes again in Wales were she flows out to the Welsh Sea... she has seen many craft.