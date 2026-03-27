MADOC Yacht Club, Porthmadog claim their first victory of 2026 as they celebrate 25 years of Celtic Longboat rowing, writes Lynne Gilbertson.
‘The Montford Challenge’ was held on Saturday, 21 March, renowned to be one of the toughest endurance races, it is a two stage time trial on the River Severn in Shrewsbury. Hosted by Shropshire Adventure Rowing Club, the event is held at the Pengwern Boat Club.
With blue skies and a 2mph breeze it was perfect conditions and the park opposite the boat club was buzzing with happiness, a park-run was in progress, dogs and families walked along the river bank taking in the warmth of the spring sun.
The nervousness was palpable amongst the rowers as this was the first race of the season. Fourteen clubs from as far afield as Chichester and Clevedon including 11 clubs from across Wales travelled to take part. MYC Rowing entered three boats in three separate categories.
The Ladies Supervets in ‘Fleetwing’ won their category in a time of 2hrs 22mins 54secs.
Captain Lisa Steele and her team had been training hard all winter with 7am starts in the ‘Ladies Development Rows’.
This training certainly paid off as their smooth, strong style attracted many compliments amongst the spectators. In crew were, Cox Ceinwen Stokes, Elaine Hackett in Stroke, Ruth Taylor, Wendy Grainge and Lisa Steele.
The other MYC Ladies team rowed in ‘Glaslyn’ and completed their race in 2hrs 43mins and 48secs, coming second in the Open category. In crew were Cox Simon Pendrell, Clare Oates in Stroke, Allanah Fenwick, Debbie Hughes and Sarah Thomas-Wood.
MYC men rowing in ‘Madog’, finished second in the Veterans category in a time of 2hrs 13mins 38secs. In crew were, Cox Neil Wallace, Men’s Captain Jerry Gilbertson in Stroke, Rowing Chair Mike James, Matt Hill and Robin O’Brien.
After the race competitors and organisers gathered at the boat club for some well deserved refreshments.
Presenting the prizes was the Deputy Lieutenant of Shropshire, Sir Edward Tate, who concluded the day’s events with a well received speech, saying “Britain’s longest river has been called many names, the mighty Afon Hafren, the Sabrina, the Saefern and more recently the River Severn... stretching 220miles she rises in the Welsh hills, meanders through England and finishes again in Wales were she flows out to the Welsh Sea... she has seen many craft.
“Military craft, commercial craft, pleasure craft and today the greatest collection of Celtic craft in the form of your Celtic (and a Pembroke) Longboats. Each and every one of these Longboats crewed by the ‘finest athletes’ all dedicated to their sport and totally impervious to the strains and hardship of competitive rowing... some call them mad, others revere these Men and Women as heroes for they keep alive Britain’s proud Longboat tradition.”
Sir Edward, later said: “The Montford Challenge is undoubtedly one of the toughest and most keenly contested inland water races in the UK.”
This year being the 25th Anniversary of MYC Rowing is packed with events and races with crews competing on the River Seine, Paris, Loch Ness and The Thames to name but a few.
If you would like further information about rowing or MYC Rowing Porthmadog please check out madog-rowing.co.uk or contact MYC Rowing on [email protected]
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