NEW Porthmadog manager Chris Jones has announced that four of their most experienced players will be signing up for the new season and joining the battle for a speedy return to the JD Cymru North.
Influential midfielder Cai Jones, who made his first his first appearance as a 17-year-old, returns for another season bringing a wealth of experience at Cymru Premier level; as well as the Cymru North.
He will be joined by Josh Banks, the long serving defender, whose huge contribution stretches back to October 2012 when he made his Port debut and has gone on to produce a remarkable level of consistency season after season at full back and in more recent seasons in central defence.
Iddon Price, who will join Banks in central defence, is also welcomed back.
Another whose loyal consistent service goes back to his days as a youngster at the Traeth ,a local boy who is red and black through and through.
The fourth re-signing is another solid defender, Nathan Williams, who has been a regular first team player, starting a third season at the Traeth since joining from Conwy Borough in the summer of 2022.
The Porthmadog Match Programme has been named the best in tier 2 by the Welsh Football Magazine in its annual Welsh Football programme awards.
Programme editor Rhydian Morgan was congratulated for turning out quality and informative programmes for every matchday throughout the season.
The club posted: “It is easy to take our programme for granted without realising fully the amount of work involved and the need to keep to deadlines.
“David Collins, the Welsh Football Magazine editor, drew attention to the variety, style and quantity of material contained in the programme and also to the colourful cover with its excellent view of the Traeth.”
The other three programmes mentioned in the review, Ammanford Town, Abergavenny and Cwmbran Celtic, are all from the Cymru South.