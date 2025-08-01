Mike James, who is Rowing Chair at MYC Porthmadog, started rowing 25 years ago whilst in the British Army, where he coached water-sports and now coaches children and adults in both Porthmadog and Chester. For Jerry Gilbertson, Men’s Captain, it was the first time he had coxed a quad scull: “the scull was extremely sensitive and I had to make constant adjustments to keep the boat on course, it was very light compared to the Celtic Longboats I am used to.”