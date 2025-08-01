Madoc Yacht Club hosted the Madog Dash on Saturday, July 26, a 14-mile coastal endurance row from Porthmadog to Pwllheli.
Ten Celtic Longboats and a coastal quad scull from across North Wales set off from Porthmadog Harbour in a timed event which took the rowers out of the harbour, along the Glaslyn estuary to open sea, finishing at Glandon beach, Pwllheli. The race which is now in its tenth year, is renowned for being brutal and is the longest challenge row, so far, this year.
The boats left Porthmadog with a gentle outgoing tide to the fairway buoy before turning towards Pwllheli. At this point the boats turned with the tide into a constant headwind. With wind over tide the sea state was confused, pushing the boats away from the coast, making for challenging conditions.
MYC Porthmadog crew in the coastal quad scull was the first boat to cross the finish line in a time of 2hrs 13mins 59secs. In crew were: Cox Jerry Gilbertson, Andrew Parsonage, Harry Ritchie, Bob Chamberlain and Mike James.
Mike James, who is Rowing Chair at MYC Porthmadog, started rowing 25 years ago whilst in the British Army, where he coached water-sports and now coaches children and adults in both Porthmadog and Chester. For Jerry Gilbertson, Men’s Captain, it was the first time he had coxed a quad scull: “the scull was extremely sensitive and I had to make constant adjustments to keep the boat on course, it was very light compared to the Celtic Longboats I am used to.”
MYC Porthmadog’s Women’s team in Celtic Longboat ‘Fleetwing’ continued their successful year by winning in a time of 2hrs 48mins 52secs. In crew were: Cox Tina Skinner, Ruth Taylor, Elaine Hackett, Wendy Grainge and Ladies Captain, Lisa Steele.
MYC Porthmadog Seniors crew in ‘Glaslyn’ completed the course in 2hrs 46mins 35secs. In crew were: Cox Debbie Hughes, Edw Jones, Simon Oakley, Rich Nolan and Matt Hill. And finally MYC’s Mixed crew in ‘Madog’ finished in a time of 2hrs. 56mins. 24secs. In crew were; Cox Max Jenkins, Clare Oates, Lynda Roberts, Ian Williamson and Richard Gloster. The last boat over the line finished in 3 hrs 29mins 23secs; a truly epic row, showing how tough the ‘Dashers’ are!
The following day rowers from MYC had a fun day trying out ‘play sculls’, involving lots of laughter and splashing in the safety of picturesque Borth y Gest Bay. Mike James, Bob Chamberlain and Wendy Grainge, all experienced scullers, were on hand to coach.
Two more play scull events are planned and with some rowers hoping to take up sculling MYC Porthmadog Rowing may be entering more sculls into next year’s WSR events calendar.
The Celtic Longboats are heavier with a fixed seat, a cox and four rowers using one oar known as a sweep oar. The coastal quad sculls also have a cox and four crew but with two blades and a slidey seat, this engages the leg muscles giving the boat more power and faster times.
Madoc Yacht Club Rowing will be having an open day on Sunday, August 24 where people have a go in one of the Celtic Longboats and meet the teams. Madoc Yacht Club is on the quay at Porthmadog Harbour. You can contact [email protected] or visit madog-rowing.co.uk .
