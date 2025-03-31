Llanrwst United 1 Porthmadog 1
Adral North West
AT the end of a tense and eventful tussle at a windswept Parc Gwydir, Port just failed to gain the result they needed to keep their play-off hopes truly alive, writes Treflyn Jones.
Mathematically, they are still in the hunt but it seems a tall order now.
Had Port put away two clear cut chances in the second half, it would have been a different story.
After a quiet and untidy opening 15 minutes, John Littlemore saw his shot sail over the bar at the end of a patient build-up, before Llanrwst striker Callum Parry had a close range shot charged down.
A minute later, Ollie Farebrother in the Port goal pulled off a good save to thwart Connor Davies after a crazy bounce had the beating of the classy Tom Taylor at the heart of Port`s defence.
A minute later, Port produced a great move on the counter at the end of which Llan`s keeper Cian Williams did well to hang on to a low shot by Danny Brookwell.
Mid-way through the half, Port`s backline seemed to be living a somewhat charmed life as Farebrother had to dive at the feet of Connor Davies to prevent a certain goal and a spectacular overhead kick by Callum Parry which delighted the home crowd went a yard wide of the upright.
Port were giving as good as they got though and a great run and cross by Jake Jones went a-begging in the Rwsters` box and a Rhys Alun corner kick was almost headed into his own net by a Llanrwst defender.
Both sides started the second period on the front foot.
With barely two minutes gone, that man Connor Davies for Llanrwst produced a lob which beat Farebrother but it bounced a couple of feet wide.
And then …..Port scored! The tireless Brookwell played a glorious one-two with Rhys Alun on the edge of the Rwsters` box and although the Anglesey man lost possession momentarily, he profited from a lucky ricochet before slamming the ball home with his unfavoured right foot.
Soon after, Llanrwst equalised when the Port defence failed to deal with a deep cross.
Christopher Nicolson was completely unmarked at the far post and had all the time in the world to head the ball back into the danger zone for Callum Parry to slam the ball past Farebrother.
This was the spur that Port needed and from then on, their overall play improved markedly.
In one of several raids, Hilditch was sent clean through on goal, his shot had keeper Williams well beaten but the ball drifted agonizingly wide.
Then, around the hour mark, Rhys Alun of all people missed the king of all sitters as he skewed a shot wide of the target from a yard out with the goal completely at his mercy.
The same player then put a very difficult chance over the bar with a header from a Brookwell cross and Hilditch also missed with a far post header. It just wasn’t their day.
Next Saturday Port travel to leaders Rhyl for yet another must-win fixture with a 2.30pm kick off.
Rhyl were beaten 2-1 by Trearddur at the Belle Vue on Saturday.