TWO second half goals gave Nefyn a good win against Menai Bridge Tigers to close the gap on the islanders - who are sitting in sixth place - to one point in the North Wales Coast West Premier League.
Mark Jones broke the deadlock on 55 minutes with a close range finish after Bridge failed to clear a corner and Guto Roberts made sure of the points five minutes later when he stroked the ball into an empty net after keeper William Roberts had rushed off his line.
In the other game played Llanerch-y-Medd beat fellow islanders Pentraeth 3-0 with goals by Gavin Sharpe (2) and Dion Owen.