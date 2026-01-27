BARMOUTH & Dyffryn United ended their six‑match winless run with a gritty 2–1 victory over Welshpool Town in blustery conditions at the Wern on Saturday.
The swirling wind and physical nature of the contest made for a scrappy, end‑to‑end encounter, but the Magpies showed real resolve to claim a much‑needed three points.
After an evenly balanced first half, it was the visitors who struck first on 56 minutes. A goalkeeping error gifted Craig Griffiths the chance to pounce, and he made no mistake, firing Welshpool into the lead.
Barmouth responded superbly. With 72 minutes played, Owain Williams threaded a precise ball through the middle for Osian Ephraim, who weaved past two defenders before calmly sliding his finish beneath the advancing keeper.
With the game finely poised, both sides pushed for a winner, but it was the hosts who found the decisive moment. Ten minutes from time, George Sutherns reacted quickest to a loose ball, beating the keeper to it and steering home the match‑winner.
Elsewhere, leaders Carno maintained their advantage at the top with a narrow 2–1 win, thanks to a late strike from Ger Jones. Norton Collins had put them ahead midway through the first half, only for Youssef Alazhari to level moments later for Llansantffraid Village. Jones’ late intervention ensured Carno moved four points clear of Tywyn Bryncrug.
Forden United continued their strong form with a 3–1 victory at Llanfyllin Town, built on a dominant first‑half display. Goals from Dillon Gill and a brace from Jake O’Donnell gave them a commanding lead. Liam Jones pulled one back for the hosts, but Forden remained in control throughout.
Montgomery, meanwhile, were edged out 3–2 in a lively contest at Waterloo Rovers.
Thomas Ellis opened the scoring for the hosts before Thomas Halliday equalised on the stroke of half‑time.
Robert Hartshorn put Montgomery ahead early in the second half, but Ellis struck again on the hour.
Montgomery’s hopes faded when George Bufton was sent off, and Ellis completed his hat‑trick from the penalty spot shortly after to seal the points for Rovers.
