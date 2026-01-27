PENPARCAU stretched their unbeaten start to the Cambrian Tyres Aberystwyth League to 11 matches with a ruthless 7–0 demolition of Corris United at Min‑y‑Ddol.
The hosts flew out of the blocks, taking the lead inside three minutes when Callum Evans slipped in Mikey Gornall to finish confidently. Penparcau were relentless, and it wasn’t long before the scoreline reflected their dominance.
Mark Gornall twice turned provider for Matty Davies, who struck twice in quick succession, before Jack Mleczek teed up Davies to complete a remarkable 15‑minute hat‑trick.
The pressure didn’t ease after the break. Davies calmly slotted home a penalty on the hour mark for his fourth of the afternoon, before Fahdullah Ajala set up Mark Gornall to make it six on 70 minutes. The scoring was rounded off late on when Gytis Pivnickas converted from another Gornall assist to cap a superb team performance.
Talybont remain three points behind the leaders with a game in hand after a 4–2 win over Llanilar Reserves. They raced into a 3–0 half‑time lead, sparked by a stunning sixth‑minute overhead kick from Ciaran Evans.
Sion Pugh powered in a header to double the advantage, and Evans added his second from the penalty spot before the interval.
However, a sluggish second half allowed Llanilar back into the contest, with Dyfri Cunningham and Shon Morgans reducing the deficit to 3–2. The pressure mounted, but Talybont steadied themselves, and James Geordie secured the points with a close‑range finish after clever work from Clint Middleton.
Elsewhere, Tywyn Bryncrug Reserves edged Padarn United 1–0 thanks to a decisive strike from Tim Holt, while Llanon came from behind to defeat Ceidwaid Aberystwyth 3–2, with Tegid Owen netting twice and Thomas Schofield adding the other.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.