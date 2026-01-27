NEFYN United kept their North Wales Coast West Premier title charge on track with a comfortable 3–0 victory over Boded on Saturday.
Steffan Toplis continued his superb start since joining from Pwllheli, netting his sixth goal in three games to break the deadlock on 54 minutes. Further strikes from Iwan Moore and Tomi Evans wrapped up the points.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs claimed a hard‑earned 2–1 win over Llanystumdwy, who struck first through Arwyn Jones. The hosts levelled via Mabon Owen before Deio Williams fired what proved to be the winner in first‑half stoppage time.
Talysarn Celts also enjoyed success, with goals from Jack Usher and substitute Aled Jones securing a 2–0 triumph at Gwalchmai.
On Friday night, leaders Menai Bridge Tigers powered to a 6–2 win over Llanrug United, Matthew Jones hitting a hat‑trick, while Cemaes Bay were held to a 2–2 draw by visitors Mynydd Llandegai.
