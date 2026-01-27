LAMPETER Town preserved their nine‑point cushion at the top of the MMP Central Wales League South with a hard‑earned 3–1 victory away at Bont on Saturday.
In difficult, blustery conditions, the first half offered few clear chances, with both back lines standing firm and dealing well with the elements. The contest, however, came alive after the interval.
Seventeen‑year‑old Hari Jones broke the deadlock on the hour mark, finishing confidently after combining neatly with Jason Jones. Lampeter’s grip on the game tightened ten minutes later when a dangerous delivery forced defender Zachary Kent to turn the ball into his own net.
Bont refused to fold and set up a tense finale when Charlie Parr reduced the deficit with 12 minutes remaining. But Lampeter held their nerve, and in stoppage time Dion Deacon‑Jones struck a decisive third to secure the points and keep the leaders in control of the title race.
Ffostrasol, who still have three games in hand, stayed in pursuit with a comfortable 3–0 win over Caersws Development.
Having edged past the same opponents on penalties in the League Challenge Cup the previous week, they were far more clinical this time.
Tomos Rogers opened the scoring after ten minutes, and the hosts remained in command throughout. Andrii Solyliak doubled the lead just before the hour, before Michael Wilcox wrapped things up with ten minutes to play.
At Cae Piod, second‑half substitute Dafydd Carruthers made the decisive impact for Llanidloes, scoring a late winner in a tight 2–1 victory over Bow Street Reserves.
Lewis Jones had put the Daffs ahead inside two minutes, but the Magpies levelled on 56 minutes when Joey Williams combined well with Steffan Richards.
Llanidloes, though, found the final word, building on their recent Challenge Cup triumph over Lampeter with another valuable three points.
