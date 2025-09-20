Bala Town 2
Briton Ferry Llansawel 2
JD Cymru Premier
BALA had to settle for a point after twice throwing away a lead against Briton Ferry Llansawel at Maes Tegid on Saturday.
Steve Fisher’s players nearly broke the deadlock in the opening minutes when John Owen found space down the right.
His shot from an angle was parried by keeper Will Fuller to Liam Higgins whose deft clip over the keeper struck the foot of the post.
But they did take the lead on 12 minutes, Dominic McGiveron’s deflected effort from the edge of the area sending the keeper the wrong way.
The visitors squandered a decent opportunity to get back on level terms when Tom Walters took the ball down on his chest but he was unable to keep his volleyed effort down and the ball cleared Joel Torrance’s bar.
They continued to create half chances and were rewarded with an equaliser on 41 minutes, Tom Price with a similar goal to Bala’s opener, deflected off a defender and giving Torrance no chance.
The Lakesiders made a positive start to the second half and nudged ahead again on 51 minutes.
Owen took a sublime touch to advance into the area from the left and his low, driven cross found Higgins in space and with time at the far post.
His shot struck Kieran Williams as he slid in to make a block but the ball spun over Fuller in the goal.
But the lead was shortlived, the visitors restoring parity six minutes later when Torrance spilled Walters’ shot from the left, the ball falling kindly to Ruben Davies for an easy finish into an empty net.
Bala manager Steve Fisher said: “In these home games if you go ahead you’ve got to try to keep the lead and win the game.
“I thought we did ever so well to take the lead, we’ve hit the post the first couple of minutes, we could have been two up.
“We actually get the lead, then we give it away. We go in half time, regroup and come back out and start the half ever so well.
“We get the goal but then we gave a silly goal away, playing men onside, it was poor.
“From my point of view if you’re in the lead twice at home you should be winning those games.”
He added: “I don’t want to be too critical because the lads have been great this season but in both boxes today we lacked a bit of quality.
“That final ball in the final third in and around the box we’ve done well to work ourselves into good positions but we didn’t have that end product.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.