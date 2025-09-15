Tregaron 0 Llangadog 19
Admiral National League 4 West B
THE scoreline of this league encounter suggests a one sided affair but this was not the case as the hots had a greater percentage of the possession and created more clear cut scoring opportunities than their opponents.
The big difference between the teams was the conversion rate of the visitors as they converted three of their opportunities into tries but Tregaron were unable to convert none of theirs.
Llangadog had the advantage of a cross wind in the first half and for the first 15 minutes pegged their hosts into their own 22.
The only points of the first half were scored in this period, the first was one to the forwards as they pick and drove with good effect, eventually loose head prop Telor Dyer crossed the whitewash. Ceri Williams added the extra points.
The Carmarthenshire village side had an exiting set of young backs and they ran the ball on every occasion to excellent effect.
The home defence stood firm until the 15 minute mark when some lovely back play saw Iestyn Williams crossing in the corner. The conversion was well struck once more.
The second quarter belonged to the Ceredigion team, front foot ball was won and their backs looked dangerous.
Winger Hefin Ebenezer crossed but by the time the Carmarthen referee had arrived on the scene an opponent was able to get his hands under the ball and the referee deemed that the ball was held up.
As more pressure was exerted on the visitors they infringed on numerous occasions, a number of these were kickable but no attempt was made at the posts.
Two other clear cut chances were created but poor handling resulted in no points being scored.
After the orange break the Tregaronians were the best team as they won good possession which resulted in excellent field positions, however this third period was a mirror image of the second period.
More chances were created but once more a mixture of poor decision making and poor handling resulted in no tries being scored.
Once more multiple opportunities to attempt penalty kicks at goal were turned down.
The final quarter was fairly equal with the game flowing from end to end. The visitors scored their third try through another series of pick and drives, prop Dyer crossing the try line for the second time.
It was decided that the man of the match was Tregaron's acting skipper Steve Robers.
The coaches have plenty to work on as the home team look forward to their 50th year of existence
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.