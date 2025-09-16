A DRAMATIC late goal by Alun Hughes secured an impressive 4-3 win for Penrhyndeudraeth on Saturday against one of the favourites to win the North Wales Coast West Premier title.
Visitors Menai Bridge Tigers made a strong start at Maes y Parc with goals by Jamie McDaid and John Littlemore inside 28 minutes.
But Littlemore’s joy was short-lived as he was unfortunate to diver the ball into the back of his own net moments later.
Boosted by that breakthrough, the Cocklemen seized the initiative early in the second half with quickfire strikes by Cian Pritchard and Cai Henshaw.
Visiting keeper Caron Hughes was sent off but the 10 men restored parity through Kaine Bentley on 77 minutes.
But Hughes had the final say to condemn the islanders to their first defeat of the season.
Goals by Ashley Owen (3) and Owain Ellis maintained leaders Nantlle Vale’s unbeaten start to the campaign with a 4-0 win at Llanerch-y-Medd whilst Talysarn Celts stayed a point behind with a 4-3 victory against visitors Gwalchmai, Gethin Jones with a late winner.
Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs had to settle for their second 1-1 league draw in succession, Cemlyn Owen equalising for the Cae Clyd hosts after Justin Williams had given Boded a first minute lead.
But the Amateurs will be delighted with a point, levelling matters after being reduced to nine men with Iolo Thomas and Oliver Dukes-Morgan picking up second cautions after the break.
It was the same result at Llanberis after visitor Llanystumdwy nudged ahead through Rhodri Jones on 50 minutes and Guto Jones replied fort the Darans on the hour.
There were goals galore in the other two games played.
Llanrug United beat Mynydd Llandegai 9-1, Kevin Lloyd leading the way with four goals, whilst Cemaes Bay were 7-1 winners against visitors Bontnewydd, Benjamin Hoyland, Tom Wood and Codie Holland all bagging braces.
