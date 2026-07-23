CPD Pwllheli have continued to strengthen their squad ahead of the new Ardal North West League season with the addition of three players as preparations gather pace for the forthcoming campaign.
The club have welcomed back Ashley Ainsworth, who returns to Pwllheli from CPD Llangefni. Ainsworth is no stranger to the club and brings valuable experience, quality and determination to the squad. His return will provide a boost to manager and supporters alike as Pwllheli look to build on their preparations for the new season.
Joining him from CPD Llangefni is midfielder Gethin Thomas. The club believes Thomas will add energy, quality and experience in the middle of the park, strengthening their options as they aim to be competitive in the Ardal North West League.
Pwllheli have also secured the signature of promising young midfielder Guto Parry from Caernarfon Town's Development Team. The club views Parry as an exciting prospect, describing him as a hardworking player with excellent technical ability. The move offers the youngster an opportunity to continue his development in senior football while adding further depth to the squad.
The three additions underline Pwllheli's intent ahead of the new campaign, with the club blending experience and youth as they prepare for the challenges of the season ahead. Supporters will be eager to see all three players in black and white when competitive action gets underway.
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