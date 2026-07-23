S4C has renewed its commitment to Welsh domestic football for the next three years, with Sgorio continuing to provide free-to-air coverage of the Novira Cymru Premier, the Genero Adran Leagues, the FAW Welsh Cup and the Bute Energy Welsh Cup.
For the 19th consecutive season, Sgorio will be the official broadcast partner of Welsh domestic football, offering more than 40 live matches every season from Wales' leading league and cup competitions, alongside highlights, goals, analysis and exclusive content across broadcast, digital and social platforms.
The agreement ensures fans will continue to enjoy live coverage of the Novira Cymru Premier and the Genero Adran Leagues, as well as matches from the men's and women's Welsh Cups, including both cup finals. All coverage will remain free-to-air, with Sgorio remaining the official broadcast partner of Welsh domestic football.
Selected Novira Cymru Premier fixtures will be shown live on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and Sgorio’s YouTube channel, with four of the first eight selected fixtures taking place on Friday evenings. Saturdays will be the other regular match day for Sgorio fixtures. The new season gets underway on 31 July when Barry Town United host Cambrian United in the Novira Cymru Premier, live on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and Sgorio's YouTube channel. Matches will be available with English and Welsh commentary.
In the Adran Leagues, Sgorio has increased its commitment to the women’s game with ten live games each season, featuring the best fixtures in the Genero Adran Premier, the Genero Adran Trophy and the Bute Energy Cup.
Along with comprehensive digital content on Sgorio and S4C Chwaraeon’s social media platforms, followers of club football can enjoy three more years of the beautiful game in Wales, all free to air.
Sue Butler, Head of Sports at S4C, said: “We are delighted to continue our long-standing partnership with the Football Association of Wales and to extend our coverage of Welsh domestic football into a third decade at an exciting time for fans as the Cymru Premier increases to 16 clubs.
“S4C has been at the forefront of Welsh domestic football coverage and S4C remains the leading free-to-air broadcaster of Welsh domestic football, bringing supporters live action, highlights and stories from clubs and communities across Wales.”
Jack Sharp, Head of Domestic Leagues at the Football Association of Wales, said: “We are delighted to continue our partnership with S4C, which will see an increased number of domestic football fixtures broadcast free to air for supporters across the UK. S4C has long been a fantastic champion of Welsh football, and it was important to ensure our relationship continued as we embark on an exciting new adventure in the Novira Cymru Premier.
“Expanding our free-to-air coverage alongside the launch of Cymru Football TV has been a key pillar of our broadcasting strategy. Working with S4C, we will enhance the visibility, accessibility and reach of the domestic game, ensuring more supporters than ever before can engage with Welsh football, helping us continue to grow the profile of our competitions.”
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