NEFYN United’s remarkable 2025/26 campaign has been capped by a prestigious management award for the club’s leadership trio.
Michael John Evans, Steve Jones and Alan Jones were named North Wales Coast West League Premier Division Managers of the Season at the North Wales Coast FA Annual General Meeting held at Neuadd Goffa, Llanfairpwll.
The award follows a memorable season for the Penwaig, who clinched the North Wales Coast West Premier Division title and secured promotion to the Ardal North West League. Nefyn finished top of the table with an impressive record of 21 wins, four draws and just three defeats, scoring 90 goals while conceding only 22.
The club also enjoyed success in cup competitions, lifting the North Wales Coast FA Intermediate Challenge Cup. They came agonisingly close to completing a trophy treble but were denied in a penalty shoot-out defeat to Nantlle Vale in the Snowdonia Fire Cup final.
The annual awards recognised outstanding achievements across the league, with Kim Warrington-Davies (CPD Nantlle Vale) named Premier Division Secretary of the Season and Gary Jaques-Williams (CPD Aberffraw) receiving the Division One award.
In the goalscoring categories, Asa Thomas (CPD Boded) claimed the Premier Division Golden Boot with 29 goals, while Andrew Clarke (CPD Aberffraw) topped the Division One charts with 26 goals.
The Premier Division Player of the Season award went to Guto Jones (CPD Llanberis), with Dylan Williams (CPD Llanfairpwll) taking the Division One honour. Scott Murrell was named Referee of the Season, while CPD Aberffraw received the Most Sporting Club award. Division One Managers of the Season were Lee Jones and John Webster of CPD Aberffraw.
The AGM also marked the announcement of Snowdonia Fire and Security as the league’s new sponsor for the forthcoming season. The company has been a longstanding supporter of grassroots football across North Wales.
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