Pwllheli close the gap on leaders Bethesda
TWO goals in five second-half minutes gave Pwllheli a 2-1 win to close the gap on North Wales Coast West Premier leaders Bethesda Athletic to four points.
Pwllheli, who also have a game in hand on the frontrunners, were held to a goalless draw at the break against basement side Llanrug United.
The hosts were offering stern resistance but the breakthrough came on 57 minutes, Steffan Toplis with his third goal of the campaign.
Carl Jones doubled their advantage for his sixth of the season before the Eithin Duon hosts pulled one back through Jonathan Sadler on 73 minutes.
A Tom Hughes double helped Penrhyndeudraeth to a 3-2 win against visitors Amlwch Town.
The win took the Cockles level on 15 points with their seventh placed opponents.
Deegan John put the hosts ahead from the penalty spot on 37 minutes which was cancelled out by Gareth Torr six minutes from the break.
Hughes bagged a quick-fire brace to give Pen some breathing space before Robert Tiesteel closed the gap on the hour.
It was anyone’s game at that stage but the home side defended well to hold on to the points.
Glantraeth were 3-2 winners at Mynydd Llandegai thanks to Dylan Williams (2), and Luke Winter. Ben Parker and Aaron Davies-Thomas replied for the hosts.
