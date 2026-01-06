CLWB Rygbi Pwllheli have paid tribute to a club stalwart who passed away recently.
They posted this week: “We learnt this morning of the sad death of the club’s long standing and loyal steward John Hodgson.
“John ran the club for an incredible 37 years in total, initially in 1981, then an unbroken stint from 1985 to 2021, and proved himself irreplaceable when he finally retired in 2021.
“John’s patience and laid back style suited the club perfectly and when he retired, it proved difficult for many to imagine the club without him, which speaks volumes in itself.
“John ran the bar and club catering in his inimitable style with John’s post match curries being part and parcel of match days, providing memorable, quality and nourishing meals for the teams at tiny cost, before getting up again on Sundays to prepare meals for the juniors and mini rugby players.
“John built up a loyal customer following in Efailnewydd and Llannor with many a memorable evening at the club enjoying his hospitality, generating income to be reinvested into grass roots rugby at the club for decades.
“The club expresses its condolences with Moira, John’s partner and his sons, Gareth and Alan, their partners and all his grandchildren in Abererch and the USA .”
Pwllheli lost the big Admiral National League 1 North top-of-the-table clash against Nant Conwy 15-8 on Saturday.
Nant Conwy now boast a nine point lead at the top but Pwllheli have a game in hand.
Bala are level on 41 points with Pwllheli after they won 38-24 at Llandudno.
It wasn’t their best performance but they did pick up an important bonus point.
Fixtures, Saturday, 10 January: Bala v Colwyn Bay; Bethesda v Wrexham; Caernarfon v Llandudno; COBRA v Pwllheli; Nant Conwy v Llangefni; Ruthin v Welshpool
