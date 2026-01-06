THE Lock Stock Ardal League North West season has now reached its halfway point, and the picture at the top of the table is becoming increasingly intriguing.
Porthmadog continue to strengthen their promotion credentials after a commanding 4–0 victory over Connah’s Quay Town on Saturday, a result that further cements their status as one of the division’s most consistent sides.
The win also preserves their formidable unbeaten record at the Traeth, where they have now claimed eight victories from nine home league fixtures.
Bangor 1876 remain in pole position after grinding out a late 2–0 win away at Prestatyn Town.
With both Bangor and Porthmadog maintaining their momentum, the top two have opened up a significant gap over the chasing pack, though with half a season still to play, nothing is yet decided.
Llay Welfare, meanwhile, have surged into third place following an impressive run of form.
Porthmadog’s latest triumph was built on contributions from four different scorers.
Cai Jones and Rhys Alun combined effectively to establish a two‑goal cushion midway through the first half, giving Port early control.
Just before the interval, Sam Reynolds added a spectacular third—described by many as yet another contender for goal of the season—effectively sealing the points. Jonny Bravo rounded off the scoring late on with his seventh goal of the campaign.
Elsewhere, Pwllheli’s scheduled trip to Trearddur Bay was one of three fixtures postponed due to adverse weather conditions.
The enforced break does little to ease the pressure on Pwllheli, who face a crucial clash away at Penmaenmawr Phoenix this coming Saturday as they attempt to steer themselves clear of the relegation zone.
Penmaenmawr have managed just two wins from 13 league outings—both coming in consecutive matches against Felinheli and NFA—while Pwllheli, with four wins from 15, are desperate to halt a run of four straight defeats.
At Bastion Gardens, league leaders Bangor 1876 were made to work hard for their victory.
Prestatyn defended with determination, frustrating the visitors for long spells.
It appeared that Michael Johnston’s side might be forced to settle for a draw, but the deadlock was finally broken in the 71st minute when Dylan Summer Jones fired past goalkeeper Adam Reid.
The result remained in doubt until deep into stoppage time, when Bangor were awarded a penalty. Veteran striker Jamie Reed, introduced as a second‑half substitute, calmly converted .
Llay Welfare’s rise continued with a convincing 4–1 victory away at St Asaph.
Joshua Phillips opened the scoring from the penalty spot, and the visitors received another boost when home goalkeeper Jacob Roberts was sent off before half‑time.
Despite being reduced to ten men, St Asaph equalised through Ben Hesketh early in the second half, but Llay responded strongly with goals from Charlie Cottis, Jonathan Collo, and substitute Archie Jones.
Llangefni Town were denied all three points at Bethesda Athletic after conceding a stoppage‑time penalty, converted by Noa Hughes to make it 3–3 at the end of a thrilling contest. Bethesda had dominated the first half, with Joe Todd scoring twice, but Llangefni fought back through Sion Jones and a brace from substitute Ifan Mansoor.
Finally, Llanrwst United enjoyed a comfortable afternoon at Penmaenmawr Phoenix, securing a 4–0 win thanks to goals from Callum Parry (2), Leon Doran, and Jonathan Richards.
