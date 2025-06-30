BALA Town have confirmed that experienced coach Steve Crompton will remain an integral part of the Lakesiders’ first-team staff for the 2025/26 season while also taking on an expanded role within the club’s U21 programme.
A well-respected figure in Welsh football, Crompton brings a wealth of experience to Maes Tegid from both his playing and coaching career.
He began life in the professional game as an outstanding attacking player with Wolverhampton Wanderers.
Following his time in the Football League, he enjoyed a strong non-league career across Wales and the Northwest, before moving into coaching.
He served as assistant manager with Bala’s first team, before going on to manage both Ruthin Town and Corwen.
Since returning to the Lakesiders, Crompton has been an invaluable member of the coaching team — offering calm leadership, tactical expertise, and an exceptional understanding of player development.
Now, in addition to his first-team role, he will work more closely with the U21s to help guide and mentor the club’s next generation of talent.
Manager Steve Fisher said: “I’m really pleased that Steve is continuing with us.
“His experience — as a player, manager, and coach — brings so much value to the club.
“He’s been a key part of our first-team environment and will now also play a big role in developing the younger players coming through. We’re very fortunate to have him.”
U21 Head Coach Nick Jones added: “I can’t think of a better person to support the U21 group.
“Steve’s knowledge of the game is unbelievable. He will be a huge asset for individual player development within the U21s.
“We’re lucky to have someone of his calibre supporting us — I can’t wait to be back in the dugout with him.”
Crompton’s continued involvement underlines Bala Town’s commitment to building for both the present and the future
