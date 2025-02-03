PWLLHELI picked up a battling point at Rhyl 1879 in the Lock Stock Ardal North West on Saturday which brought the league leaders’ six-match winning streak to an end.
With second placed Porthmadog in league cup action. it was an opportunity for the Belle Vue side to extend their lead at the top to six points and it looked likely when they led 2-0 inside half an hour through Archie Jones and Sam Reynolds.
But Pwllheli, on the back of two defeats, responded brilliantly after the break to take a share of the spoils with goals by Luke Steele and Steffan Toplis, his seventh of the campaign.
It also finished 2-2 in the match between Llangefni Town and visitors Connah’s Quay Town and in St Asaph City’s home fixture against Holyhead Hotspur.
Menai Bridge Tigers won a 10-goal thriller 6-4 in the bottom-of-the-table clash against Conwy Borough.