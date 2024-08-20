PWLLHELI are still searching for their first win of the new Ardal North West campaign after being held to a 2-2 draw against Felinheli at the Rec on Saturday.
The hosts made a flying start with two goals by Josua Jones in the opening five minutes.
But Felinheli kept their composure and pulled one back on the stroke of half time though Aled Griffiths to set up an interesting second half.
They drew level four minutes into the second half when Richard Macdonald fired past home keeper Morgan Jones and both sides created chances as they pushed for the winner but the defences held firm.
Nantlle Vale picked up their first win of the league campaign with a battling display at Llannefydd.
The visitors bossed the first half and were eventually rewarded with goals by Rob Daniels in the 37th minute and Math Jones in first half stoppage time.
Vale continued to impress after the break but the hosts were given a lifeline when Dylan Williams turned the ball into the back of his own net on 72 minutes.
The hosts pushed for an equaliser but a gutsy performance by Vale kept them at bay.
Connah’s Quay Town, who are level on 10 points with early leaders Porthmadog, won by the odd goal in seven at Menai Bridge Tigers with goals by Ben Hughes, Lewis Hodson (2) and Jamie Reed. The islanders replied through Callum Graves, Clark Thomas and Kelvin Frazer.
Other results: Conwy Borough 0 Llangefni Town; Holyhead Hotspur 2 Y Rhyl 1879 0; St Asaph City 5 Trearddur Bay 1; Porthmadog 5 NFA 2.