PWLLHELI have stepped up their preparations for another campaign in the Lock Stock Ardal League North West with a friendly against Blaenau Ffestiniog Amateurs on Saturday.
It proved a worthwhile workout for both teams at The Rec with the visitors looking to improve on their ninth place finish in the North Wales Coast West Division One League last time out.
Both sides were looking to get their fitness levels up in an entertaining encounter with plenty of attacking football on display.
Blaenau’s goals were netted by Deio Williams and Jack Diamond after good work by Iwan Jones and Siôr Jones respectively.
Pwllheli were more clinical in front of goal on the day and took the win with the goals spread out by Jos Lloyd, Steffan Toplis, new signing Sion Jones and Carl Jones.
Pwllheli, who finished 11th in the Ardal North West last season with 12 wins, three draws and 15 defeats in 30 outings last season, have added three players to their ranks as they seek to finish higher up the table.
Manager Martyn Smith has brought Sion Jones back to the club after a spell with Caernarfon Under 19s.
Jones, who scored against Blaenau Ffestiniog on Saturday is joined by Luke Steele from Bethesda Athletic and Cian Pritchard from fellow Ardal North West side Nantlle Vale.