Bethesda Athletic stamped their authority on the title race with what could turn out to be a crucial 5-2 win against second placed Pwllheli in the North Wales Coast West League Premier Division
Pesda have now opened a seven-point gap on the Pen Llŷn side who have an extra game to play.
The visitors from the Rec made a flying start with a Steffan Toplis goal on seven minutes but the frontrunners struck back decisively with goals by Daniel Hughes and Dean Redmond to give them the lead at the interval.
Jason Banks equalised for Pwll on 50 minutes with both sides offering plenty of attacking threat.
And things swung their way again when the hosts’ Gari Owen was given his marching orders five minutes later after receiving a second caution.
But it was the 10 men who took the game by the scruff of its neck with goals by Noa Hughes, Kyle Hartleb and Joseph Todd securing a memorable win.
Nefyn United demonstrated their battling qualities after falling three goals behind by the 17th minute against Aberffraw but the islanders ended up deserved winners in the end.
The hosts took command with goals by Tomos Hughes (2) and Kyle Murphy before the Penwaig staged a comeback with strikes by Llyr Williams and Mark Jones early in the second half.
A brace by Ywain McQuire-Jones re-established the islanders’ authority with Williams netting his second for Nefyn in the closing stages.
Penrhyndeudraeth’s steady climb up the table continued with a 2-1 win at Amlwch Town after Cai Henshaw and Tom Hughes set them on their way.
Gareth Allman pulled one back for Town but the Cockles defended well to take the points.