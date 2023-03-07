Pwllheli Reserves failed to come away with anything after a pulsating game at Bow FC Reserves ended 7-4 to the hosts.
Bow opened the scoring after just six minutes as Kyle Lally beat Pwllheli keeper Owain Williams after good work from Hari Griffiths.
It was 2-0 after 26 minutes as Lally turned provider for Loui O’Carroll.
Pwllheli replied just before the break thanks to Cai Tate, but there was enough injury time for Dean Hughes to restore Bow’s two-goal advantage before the referee blew his whistle for half-time.
It was Pwllheli who came out firing after the break, bringing the score level thanks to goals from Connor Livingstone and Robin Thomas in quick succession around the hour mark.
But just three minutes later Bow were awarded a penalty and Barry Roche duly converted.
And nine minutes later Roche was called up again to bag his second from the spot and put Bow firmly in the hot seat at 5-3.
But Livingstone bagged his brace with just 10 minutes left as Pwllheli looked to salvage a point from a tumultuous game.
However it was not to be, as Bow sub Rhodri Williams found the back of the net in the 83rd minute before Lally grabbed his second of the day with just two minutes to play to finally put the gamed to bed.
Nefyn Utd Reserves were 3-1 winners at St Asaph Reserves to keep the pressure on league leader Penmaenmawr Phoenix Reserves.
It was the hosts who opened the scoring, Ryan Stuart beating Ashley Wright in the Nefyn goal.
In the second half Nefyn turned up the tempo and it was Luke Allaway who levelled the scored after 54 minutes.
Llyr Evans made it 2-1 to Nefyn in the 64th minute before number nine Ifan Jones made sure of things just eight minutes leader to secure the points for the visitors.
Elsewhere, leaders Penmaenmawr were 3-2 winners at Llanfairfechan Town, Kimmel Bay defeated Bontnewydd 2-0 on the road, and it was honours even as Llanberis and Llanrug Utd drew 1-1