Pwllheli to face Northop Hall in FAW Women’s Cup

By Cambrian News reporter  
Thursday 4th August 2022 11:10 am
Pwllheli Ladies will face North Hall in the Qualifying Round of the FAW Women’s Cup 2022/23
Pwllheli Ladies will face North Hall in the Qualifying Round of the FAW Women’s Cup (Pwllheli Ladies FC )

PWLLHELI Ladies visit Northop Hall for the Qualifying Round of the FAW Women’s Cup.

The draw was made at FAW HQ with matches to take place on Sunday, 18 September.

Due to the number of entrants in this season’s competition, 22 teams received byes directly into Round 1 of the competition.

Clubs in the Genero Adran Premier, Genero Adran North and Genero Adran South were given byes, along with Aberdare Town who received their bye via the draw.

The FAW Women’s Cup Qualifying Round Draw is as follows:

North Llangefni Town Ladies FC v Amlwch Town Ladies FC

NFA FC Women v CPDM Bangor 1876 WFC

Northop Hall Ladies v CPD Pwllheli Women FC

South

Tonyrefail Welfare Ladies v Coed Duon Women FC

Ystradgynlais AFC Ladies v Pencoed Athletic BGC Ladies

Cardiff Wanderers FC Ladies v Cwmbran Celtic FC Women

Lucas Cwmbran Ladies FC v Caerphilly Castle Ladies & Girls FC Women

Merthyr Town FC Women v Aberaman Ladies and Girls FC

Wattsville FC Ladies v Coedffranc Women FC

Carmarthen Town FC Women v Penybont Women FC

Newport City FC Women v Llanelli Town AFC Ladies

PwllheliGwynedd
