Pwllheli to face Northop Hall in FAW Women’s Cup
PWLLHELI Ladies visit Northop Hall for the Qualifying Round of the FAW Women’s Cup.
The draw was made at FAW HQ with matches to take place on Sunday, 18 September.
Due to the number of entrants in this season’s competition, 22 teams received byes directly into Round 1 of the competition.
Clubs in the Genero Adran Premier, Genero Adran North and Genero Adran South were given byes, along with Aberdare Town who received their bye via the draw.
The FAW Women’s Cup Qualifying Round Draw is as follows:
North Llangefni Town Ladies FC v Amlwch Town Ladies FC
NFA FC Women v CPDM Bangor 1876 WFC
Northop Hall Ladies v CPD Pwllheli Women FC
South
Tonyrefail Welfare Ladies v Coed Duon Women FC
Ystradgynlais AFC Ladies v Pencoed Athletic BGC Ladies
Cardiff Wanderers FC Ladies v Cwmbran Celtic FC Women
Lucas Cwmbran Ladies FC v Caerphilly Castle Ladies & Girls FC Women
Merthyr Town FC Women v Aberaman Ladies and Girls FC
Wattsville FC Ladies v Coedffranc Women FC
Carmarthen Town FC Women v Penybont Women FC
Newport City FC Women v Llanelli Town AFC Ladies
