Pwllheli Football Club Under 11s had a brilliant tournament at Bow Street over the weekend of July 13-14! Some fantastic football was played and everyone enjoyed!
The two-day Football Club Junior Festival, which was held over the weekend of July 13 and 14, is widely recognised as one of the foremost events of its kind in Wales.
On the Saturday, the festival was boosted by the visit of newly re-elected Ceredigion MP Ben Lake – who immersed himself totally in the event, spending time talking to children, parents and officials.
Bow Street chairman Wyn Lewis thanked chief organiser Amlyn Ifans for his hard work, enthusiasm, efficiency and professionalism. He also thanked festival sponsors Castell Howell Foods for their support.
Amlyn added: “Approximately 1,400 were in attendance on the Saturday, and around 900 on Sunday and we thank all our visitors for supporting us again. There were teams participating from as far afield as Pontyclun, Cowbridge and Pwllheli and for the ninth consecutive year, a successful and well attended all-girls competition took place on the Sunday.
“The greatest pleasure is seeing the enjoyment on the faces of all the competitors and spectators.”
The result of the friendly game on Sunday, July 21 was as follows: CPD Mountain Rangers 5-3 CPD Pwllheli Development (Iwan Roberts 2, Eban Buckley).