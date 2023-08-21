An Owain Richards hat-trick secured all three points for Waterloo Rovers against visiting Barmouth & Dyffryn United on Saturday.
The teenager was undoubtedly man of the match, assisted by Thomas Ellis for all three goals, and it was the frequency of his first two strikes that proved to be a hammer blow for Barmouth.
Goals in the 39th and 44th minutes, either side of Barmouth’s Ryan Williams being sent to the sin bin, proved costly in what had otherwise been a very organised and solid performance from the visitors.
Proceedings were made worse before the hour mark was reached as Richards completed his hat-trick to secure Rovers three points.
Barmouth were very unlucky not pull a goal or two back in the second half, and even finished the match implementing a good passing game.
Despite the loss, spirits remained positive after the game in the Barmouth changing room, with the players eagerly anticipating their next league match – at home to local rivals Tywyn & Bryncrug on Wednesday, 30 August.
Elsewhere in the division, Four Crosses made it four wins from four with a 4-2 victory at Dyffryn Banw.
A Will Howard brace and goals from Max Thomas and sub Billy Clarke were enough for Four Crosses in reply to Dyffryn captain Gerallt Evans and Alwyn Jones’ strikes.
Forden United also maintained their 100 per cent start to the season with a 5-1 win at Llanfyllin Town.
It was one-way traffic in the first half as Forden netted all five of their goals inside the opening 35 minutes.
Jake O’Donnell grabbed a hat-trick while Ryan Jenkins bagged a brace.
Llanfyllin’s sole reply came thanks to a late penalty, slotted home by Joe Evans.
Berriew and Trewern United bounced back from consecutive losses to share the spoils in a 2-2 draw.
Sion Wilde opened the scoring for Berriew, tapping in after Sam Hilditch failed to properly hold on to Joe Evans’ effort.
But their celebrations were short-lived as Joe Beddoes equalised just two minutes later.
Berriew’s lead was restored in a carbon copy of their opener as Dylan Cook benefitted from Hilditch’s error.
It was left to Trewern substitute Owen Rothwell to salvage a point for the visitors, netting with seven minutes to play.
Both sides had chances to grab a late winner but time ran out as both teams were forced to settle for a point.