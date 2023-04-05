Knighton Town 8 Aberaeron 2
Central Wales League South
The weather had been fairly wet over the preceding days and it certainly rained goals at Bryn-y-Castell on Saturday as Knighton Town returned to winning ways with an 8-2 victory over Aberaeron Town.
It was the visitors who had an early sight of goal in the second minute when Llewelyn Lloyd saw his low 25 yard shot comfortably fielded by Danny Bird in the home goal.
However, the Radnor Robins opened the scoring six minutes, Jack Hoyle converting Jack Davies’ low cross from the right from close range.
The hosts only had to wait until the 18th minute before doubling their lead when Kieran Dovey broke free from midfield before withstanding a challenge and sliding the ball past the advancing Tinney.
The Ceredigion club looked to respond three minutes later when Caio Carruthers drilled an inviting cross goalwards but none of his team mates could apply a crucial touch.
Dafydd Roberts went close with a 25-yard free-kick for the visitors but the same player halved the deficit on 29 minutes when his low shot beat Bird at the near post.
However, the hosts regained their two-goal advantage just two minutes later when the ball was moved across the edge of the Seasiders’ penalty area and Callum Stead fired home a first-time effort.
The hosts moved further ahead three minutes later as Dovey was on hand to apply the finish to a flowing move to hand his team a healthy buffer.
Rhys Jones drove into the Knighton Town penalty area in the 37th minute but fired across goal before the hosts struck the side netting through Stead moments later in their next attack.
Dovey completed his treble in the opening minute of the second-half as he was on hand to convert Stead’s cross following a surging run down the right flank and Knighton added a sixth goal when substitute Dan Farmer was on hand to turn the ball into an empty net after Stead’s shot had come back off an upright.
It appeared to be a case of damage limitation for Aberaeron in the final 30 minutes but they continued to push forward when the opportunity arose.
Carruthers headed wide of the near post from a 62nd minute corner but it was the Robins who extended their advantage two minutes later when Jack Davies headed home at the near pos.
Aberaeron Town reduced the deficit in the 69th minute courtesy of an individual effort from the impressive Carruthers when he netted from a tight angle and the Seasiders had another goal ruled out before the final whistle by an offside flag.
Farmer struck the Seasiders’ crossbar from the edge of the penalty area in the 73rd minute before Carruthers went close with a free-kick just a minute later.
The scoring was completed with nine minutes remaining on the clock when Stead netted his second of the match after being played through on goal and sliding the ball past Tinney.