Radnor Valley were on cloud nine following Saturday afternoon's 9-1 victory over Machynlleth at The Bypass. The Goats closed the gap to a single point on MMP with Norman Lloyd Central Wales League (South) leaders Hay St Mary's with a display of some exhilarating attacking football at times.
The Goats first sight of goal arrived in the fourth minute when Geraint Lloyd had a close-range effort saved at the near post after the visitors failed to deal with Henry Shipley's dangerous cross.
The New Radnor men eventually opened the scoring when former Rhosgoch Rangers forward Lloyd headed home from a 14th minute Lewis Morris corner before Ieuan Price doubled the lead from another corner just five minutes later.
The Goats netted a third before the interval when Jack Price's teasing low cross from the left was forced home by Lloyd at the near post after 28 minutes .
The New Radnor men were enjoying the benefit of the wind blowing towards the visitor's goal and came close to adding a further goal before the interval when former Presteigne St Andrews forward Callum Matthews saw his near post effort turned behind for a 37th minute corner before Shipley had an effort blocked from the ensuing set-piece.
The Montgomeryshire men struggled to create anything of note during the opening 45 minutes as they experienced difficulty in maintaining possession of the ball when they ventured in the opposition half of the pitch. Dion Kohler did manage to force a rare save from Goats custodian Will Fowden in the final minute of normal time from a low 25 yard drive.
Radnor Valley extended their advantage 14 minutes after the break when Lloyd did well to dig out a cross on the byline and Matthews was on hand to convert at the far post. Machynlleth reduced the deficit within a minute of the restart through Callum Humphreys but the hosts immediately regained their four-goal buffer when Lewis Morris drove into the penalty area and struck a fierce shot past Thomas Jenkins in the Machynlleth goal.
The hosts were very much enjoying themselves by now as Matthews pounced on a defensive error in the 67th minute but saw his shot blocked and Lloyd fired over from the rebound.
Matthews went close again three minutes later but this time his effort was deflected behind for a corner.
Ieuan Price extended the Goats' lead in the 73rd minute when he rounded Jenkins to score after being played through on goal. Radnor Valley substitute Charlie Beaumont drove with the ball down the inside left channel four minutes later before working his way in the penalty area and narrowly pulling his effort wide of the far post.
Price went on to complete his hat-trick in the 80th minute with a fierce effort into the roof of the net after a quickly-taken throw into the Maglonians' penalty area. Matthews was picked out in space on the right flank five minutes later but saw his near post shot parried to safety by Jenkins.
Matthews only had to wait a further two minutes for his second of the afternoon when he latched on to a well-timed through ball before rounding Jenkins.
Radnor Valley substitute Charlie Beaumont swept home from a 91st minute corner to complete the scoring for the scintillating hosts but the Goats' management team will know there are tougher test ahead in the coming weeks.