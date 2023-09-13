DOLGELLAU moved to the top of the Reserves League Central table with an impressive 6-2 win against Built Wells who took an early lead through Oliver Woods.
The Marian hosts responded to take a 2-1 lead into the break through Jonathan Leeds and Tom Redgrift.
They extended their advantage thanks to BillyJones and Redgrift before Jacob Moore pulled one back for the visitors.
Jasper Jones made it 5-2 for Dol with Redgrift capping a fine display with his hat-trick in stoppage time.
Manager David Roberts said: "It took us a while to get going, we tried a new system, but it wasn't entirely comfortable, which saw us go 1-0 down.
"Once we switched to our usual formation, we took control of the game through our quality and hard work.
"Also great to see competitive club debuts for Mike McManus, Toby Cleaver and Aaron Young.
Iolo Jones and Owain Williams netted for Llanuwchllyn who were held to a 2-2 draw at Hay St Marys, the hosts responding through Richard Lynes and Daniel Cornish.
Llanidloes moved up to second spot following their comprehensive 6-0 success at Llandrindod with featured a hat-trick by Gregg Brown with Rhys Evans, Mason Jones and Adam Nottingham also getting on the scoresheet.
First half goals by Jared Marks and Ashley Harries gave Caersws the win at Penrhyncoch.