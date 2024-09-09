ABERYSTWYTH suffered a painful first home defeat of the season on Saturday evening as two goals from Elliott Reeves (35 and 52 minutes) gave Flint a deserved three points at Park Avenue.
On a dry evening the hosts made a good start – Jonathan Evans sent in the first of a series of dangerous right wing crosses, and John Owen tested Jack Flint in goal.
Onetime Black & Green favourite Ben Wynne also tested Dave Jones in Aber’s goal as the visitors settled into a rhythm, but then the Seasiders went close as Louis Bradford’s excellent ball over the top found Evans, whose lob went just past the post.
Evans sent another effort wide, but Flint were dominating possession: Jones denied Reeves and it wasn’t a great surprise on the run of play when Wynne jinked inside from the left and sent in a low effort which Reeves nicked in at the near post for one nil.
Jones was at it again to deny a point blank header from another ex Town starlet, Harry Owen, and although sub Zac Hartley hit the side netting just before the break, the Silkmen were good value for their lead.
Try though they might in the second half Aber just couldn’t find the breakthrough.
Evans tried an overhead kick from Hartley’s free kick which was saved, but then down the other end Florian Yonsian surged down the left before cutting back for Reeves to find the bottom corner, and Aber were really up against it
Reeves cut inside and fired over with Aber rocking, Wynne fired over and despite a triple substitution up front it was just not happening for Anthony Williams’ players.
They did have a go: a clever free kick from Jack Thorn found Iwan Lewis down the left, who cut back for Harry Arnison to side foot just past the post, then Steff Davies sent in a decent cross which just wouldn’t fall nicely for Devon Torry.
Josh Jones sent a shot straight at Dave Jones, then Flint scrambled the ball off the line after a series of corners from Alex Darlington, and finally a great ball in from Frankie Ealing eluded Davies.
It was clear this was not going to be Aber’s evening, and the visitors had their two goal win.
This was the classic bad day at the office: on reflection the Black and Greens did create numerous chances despite a rather disjointed performance, however Flint controlled the ball better and were the better side on the day.
Aber will have better days and they will hope one of those better days will come on Friday when they visit Maes Tegid to take on Bala Town (ko 7.45pm).