Reinvigorated Aberystwyth squad set for final pre-season outing
Aberystwyth Town vs Merthyr Town
Park Avenue, pre-season friendly, Saturday 30 July, 1.30pm
Aberystwyth Town play their final pre-season friendly of 2022 on Saturday as Merthyr Town visit Aberystwyth University Park Avenue Stadium.
Unbeaten in three friendlies so far, including a 1-0 win over fellow Cymru Premier side Cardiff Met last week, new Manager Anthony Williams and his team will be full of confidence as the season fast approaches, and this confidence will have been boosted earlier this week with the arrival of goalkeeper Lewis Webb on loan from Swansea City - whom the Swans signed from The Martyrs!
Webb joins fellow new arrivals Phillip Perry, Sam Litchfield, Iwan Lewis, Niall Flint and Charley Edge and returnees Leigh Jenkins and Harri Horwood in what is a refreshed and reinvigorated Aberystwyth Town squad for 2022/23.
They will face their first competitive test next weekend, with the visit of Mid-Wales neighbours Llanidloes Town to Ceredigion, for a 2nd Round Nathaniel MG Cup tie.
Cymru Premier action starts a week later with a Friday night trip to newly promoted Airbus UK Broughton.
This weekend’s visitors, Merthyr Town, were formed from the ashes of the former Merthyr Tydfil FC, who were liquidated in 2010.
They currently play in the Southern League Premier Division South – the third level of English non-league football.
Although they finished in 21st position last season, they were given a reprieve from relegation following the withdrawal from the league of Walton Casuals.
The Martyrs also have a new man at the helm for 2022/23 as former Yate Town manager Paul Michael was appointed in April.
They have been in pre-season action since the beginning of July and so far, have registered victories against Bristol Manor Farm, Treharris Athletic, City of Liverpool FC & Abertillery Bluebirds, a draw against Carlton Town, and defeats to Llanelli Town and Cardiff Met.
There will be some familiar faces to fans of the Cymru Premier in The Martyrs squad, as goalkeeper Will Fuller spent 10 years at Cardiff Met where he worked with Anthony Williams, whilst Rhys Kavanagh featured for Barry Town United in recent years.
Veteran defender Ismail Yakubu also spent a season in the league, turning out for Penybont during the behind-closed-doors 2020/21 season.
