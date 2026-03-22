FFOSTRASOL closed the gap on MMP Central Wales South leaders Lampeter Town to just two points – with a game in hand – after a dominant 17–0 victory over Aberystwyth Town Development on Saturday.
With only 11 players available, the visitors were always facing an uphill battle, especially against a Ffos side determined to boost their goal difference as the title race enters its final stretch.
Dafydd Phillips and substitute Andrii Solyliak led the scoring with a hat‑trick apiece, while Iolo Thomas, Steffan Evans, Tomos Rogers and Michael Wilcox all netted twice. Lewis Jones, Tomos Green and Keane Moore also added their names to the scoresheet.
Machynlleth responded well to last week’s heavy defeat to Ffostrasol, grinding out a hard‑earned 2–1 win at Rhayader Town thanks to a strong defensive performance. Rhys Evans and Alfie Westwood struck for Mach, with Rhys Thomas replying for the Y Weirglodd hosts.
Penrhyncoch Reserves recorded back‑to‑back league wins for the first time since September, beating Llanilar 2–0 at Cae Baker. Seventeen‑year‑old Joshua Lane opened the scoring on 34 minutes after linking with Zac Davies, and the same pair combined again 10 minutes into the second half as Lane took his league tally to seven for the season.
Tregaron Turfs produced an encouraging display with a much‑changed side and a youthful bench at Llanidloes Town.
Turfs led at half‑time through a Paul James header and saw two efforts cleared off the line, but Llani turned the game around after the break with goals from Callum Jones and a Dafydd Carruthers brace.
Sixteen‑year‑old Osian Jones, celebrating his birthday the day before, came off the bench late on to replace his father Arwel.
At Park Pantyfedwen, a Ryan Edwards double earned Bont a 2–0 win over Bow Street Reserves.
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