PENRHYNCOCH claimed another vital three points on the road on Saturday with a 3–2 win over Flint Mountain. With bottom‑placed Ruthin Town also victorious, the Roosters stay six points clear of the drop zone and move level on points with their hosts.
Pen made a fast start, Rhydian Davies opening the scoring after seven minutes following sharp play from Rhys Jenkins. Davies doubled the lead midway through the half, but Flint Mountain responded on the half hour through a Kieran Owens penalty. The hosts then levelled on the hour when Johnny O’Sullivan finished well after linking with Luca Hogan.
For a spell it seemed Penrhyncoch would have to settle for a draw, but Niall Coleridge struck late to secure the win, with Christy Gale providing his second assist of the afternoon.
Elsewhere, Airbus UK Broughton missed the chance to go top of the table after a 3–2 defeat at Denbigh Town. With leaders Llandudno not in action, Airbus failed to take advantage and trailed 2–0 at half‑time through a Nathan Brown goal and a Joseph Palmer own goal.
Denbigh went down to ten men early in the second half, and Nathan Williams quickly pulled one back for Airbus.
But Brown restored the hosts’ cushion on 65 minutes. George Peers made it 3–2 late on, but Airbus couldn’t find an equaliser.
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