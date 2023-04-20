NEFYN kept the heat on leaders Penmaenmawr Phoenix with a 4-1 at Bow FC.
The Penwaig, who are two points off the pace, took the lead through Samuel Jones on the half hour but were dealt a blow five minutes later when Elis Lloyd Jones was red carded. Kyle Lally punished the 10 men with an equaliser before the break but Nefyn regrouped in fine fashion with three second half goals by Iwan Moore, substitute Rhys Williams and Luke Allaway.
Pwllheli put up a spirited fight at the Rec on Sunday but were eventually beaten by leaders Phoenix.
The visitors were two goals to the good inside 20 minutes courtesy of Billy Sieben and Aiden Williams before Iwan Roberts-Jones pulled one back for Pwll before the break.
Roberts-Jones bagged his brace on 81 minutes with the hosts looking good for a point but Sieben struck again with a late winner with three minutes remaining.