NANTLLE Vale Reserves are a hair’s breadth away from sealing the FAW Reserves League North Tier 3 title following their 2-0 win at Rhos Aelwyd Reserves on Saturday.
With Flint Mountain Reserves only managing at draw at Hawarden Rangers Reserves, they can now only move level on points with Vale if they win their six remaining games and the Maes Dulyn leaders lose their two.
Even then, the Penygroes side’s goal difference is vastly superior meaning the title is in their hands in all but name.
They will have the chance to make it official when they head to mid table Llangefni Town on Thursday.
They had to work for their latest success against a decent Rhos Aelwyd side who occupy third place.
Daniel Bell gave the visitors the lead in first half stoppage time with Llion Griffiths adding a second in the closing stages.
By then the host were reduced to 10 men after Lewis Wilcox was handed a red card with 15 minutes to go.
After a goalless first half at Hawarden, Flint Mountain seemed to have things going their way when Taylor Edwards and Sam Henry from the spot gave them a two-goal buffer by the 65th minute mark.
But the hosts threw a spanner in the works with Lee King-Magee reducing the deficit moments later before bagging his brace in the 75th minute to earn what had seemed an unlikely point.
Goals by Jack Honey, Paige Wilding, Luke Maddocks and substitute Luke Armstrong saw Brickfield Rangers Reserves to a comfortable 4-0 win against visitors Conwy Borough Reserves.
Porthmadog Reserves notched their second win of their FAW Reserves League North Tier 1-2 campaign with a hard fought 3-2 win against visitors Gresford Athletic Reserves.
Gresford went ahead after only two minutes through Roberts Reynolds but 16-year-old Mabon Owen hit back for the Traeth hosts nine minutes later.
James Reynolds restored Gresford’s advantage on the quarter hour mark and that’s the way it stayed until the 75th minute when Elis Puw equalised from the spot.
The visitors were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time when Aron Jones received a second caution and there was still time for Port to nick it when Puw stepped up confidently to dispatch a second spot kick.