PWLLHELI suffered their first defeat of the FAW Cymru Reserves North Tier 3 campaign in a tough test at Llanrwst where they finished the match with nine men.
The Rwsters seized the early initiative with a Ianto Roberts goal after just four minutes and that’s the way it stayed at the break despite both teams creating chances.
Both sides were reduced to 10 men moments after the restart after an incident between the hosts’ Morgan McBreeze and Sion Jones.
Ilan Davies doubled Llanrwst’s tally on 51 minutes and Pwllheli were dealt another blow when Cian Love was shown a second yellow card on the hour.
The nine men pulled one back through Ioan Roberts on 66 minutes but Llanrwst took the game away from them with goals by Kyle Kelly and Harry Lee (2).
Leigh Sansome netted a late consolation for Pwllheli in the fourth minute of stoppage time.