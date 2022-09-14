Return of Gary Pugh junior football festival hailed a success

Under 15s winners Llanilar Rhinos, Gary Paugh festival, 2022
Under 15s winners Llanilar Rhinos (Gary Pugh festival )

Recently after the absence of two years the Annual Gŵyl Bêl Droed Gary Pugh Football Festival returned to the Aberystwyth University Blaendolau playing fields.

The festival is organised to ensure that all who take part enjoy their football in the spirit that Gary Pugh had bestowed upon the children that he had coached.

Under 13s winners Penrhyncoch, Gary Pugh Festival, 2022
Under 13s winners Penrhyncoch (Gary Pugh Festival )

Gary Pugh gave so much to football in this area, he made sure that all the children under his care would have a chance to play and that everybody would enjoy their football.

The day was a great success and a great time was had by all.

All participants received wrist bands to commemorate their attendance at the event and proceeds went to the Kids Cancer Charity, formerly known as Christian Lewis Trust and to Llanilar Football Club.

Llanilar football FC want to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the festival.

Ystwyth Sharks Under 7s, Gary Pugh Festival, 2022
Ystwyth Sharks Under 7s (Gary Pugh Festival )
Ystwyth Raptors B Under 9s, Gary Pugh Festival, 2022
Ystwyth Raptors B Under 9s (Gary Pugh Festival )
Penrhyncoch Under 7s, Gary Pugh Festival, 2022
Penrhyncoch Under 7s (Gary Pugh Festival )
The under 11s Llanilar and Llambed sides, Gary Pugh Festival, 2022
The under 11s Llanilar and Llambed sides (Gary Pugh Festival )

