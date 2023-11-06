CLWB Rygbi Aberaeron photographer Rhys Hafod has won a prestigious photography competition.
His stunning image of Aberaeron player Geth Jenkins scooped the Rugby Journal Portrait award.
Rugby Photographer of the Year with Canterbury is a competition that celebrates the best of rugby photography, both amateur and professional from across the globe, culminating in an exhibition at the World Rugby Museum at Twickenham.
Rhys said: “The photo stood out to me on the day. I looked at Geth in the middle of a tough match and tried to imagine what was going through his mind.”