ABERYSTWYTH’S Rhys Norrington-Davies has made a welcome return to the Cymru squad after overcoming long-term injuries.
The former Ysgol Penglais pupil missed Wales’ first World Cup appearance in 64 years back in 2022 after injuring his hamstring.
And back in February of this year his Premier League campaign with Sheffield United ended early after another hamstring injury sustained just six weeks after returning from a 14-month lay-off.
As a consequence, he missed out on Cymru’s Euro 2024 play-off bid but the defender, who’s known for his surging forward runs, is now back in the squad for the first time in more than two years.
Joe Allen is also back in the Cymru UEFA Nations League.
The former Ysgol Preseli pupil who lives in Narberth made himself available again after retiring from Cymru duty following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.
David Brooks, Nathan Broadhead and Wes Burns will also be involved in a Craig Bellamy squad for the first time after missing last month’s matches, however midfielders Aaron Ramsey and Ethan Ampadu miss out due to injuries.
Cymru will travel to Reykjavik to face Iceland on Friday 11 October before facing Montenegro at the Cardiff City Stadium Monday 14 October.
Bellamy will be hoping to continue the positive start to the Nations League campaign which started with a goalless draw against Türkiye and a 2-1 over Montenegro in difficult conditions in Nikšić.
After his lengthy lay-off Norrington-Davies fought his way back to fitness and was rewarded with an improved, long-term contract at Bramall Lane over the summer.
The 25-year-old, who has been with the Blades since 2018, put pen-to-paper on a new three-year deal in August that sees him contracted to the club until the summer of 2027.
The versatile left-sided defender, who featured in United's last promotion campaign, played five games in the Premier League last season and made his first appearance this term against Wrexham in the Carabao Cup.
Blades boss Chris Wilder said at the time: "We are delighted that he has committed his future to us, he's worked hard throughout the summer and we want to help him get back to his best."
Norrington-Davies said: "Another three years, I'm obviously delighted to get this over the line. It has been a long journey, but I'm just glad to be finally back out on the pitch and am looking forward to the season ahead.”