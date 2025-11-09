Aberystwyth Town 0 Trefelin BGC 2
JD Cymru South
After last week’s positive display, Town started confidently once again. Rackeem Reid sent in a dangerous right-wing cross before Jonny Evans almost caught visiting goalkeeper Scott Coughlin off guard with an audacious 35-yard lob, which was just tipped around the post. Moments later, Reid fired over from Richie Ricketts’ corner.
At the other end, Roan Piper saw an effort from a tight angle pushed over by Reece Thompson, while both sides traded corners in a fast-paced opening. Evans had another effort blocked, and Thompson was again called into action to deny Declan Horgan. Aber defended bravely against a series of corners and long throws, and in first-half injury time Evans curled just over the bar to end an encouraging first period, though it remained goalless at the break.
Manager Callum McKenzie was shown a red card during the interval, but his side continued to compete strongly. Reid headed narrowly wide from a Ricketts free-kick, while Sam Paddock produced an outstanding last-ditch tackle to deny Piper what looked a certain goal. Moments later, O’Toole received his second yellow card for a late challenge, reducing Aber to 10 men with half an hour to play.
Even with the numerical disadvantage, the hosts continued to press. Desean Martin’s overhead kick was deflected behind for a corner, and Reid was denied again by Coughlin’s legs when clean through. Piper and Jordan Davies both went close for Trefelin, but with Aber defending heroically, a point seemed the likeliest outcome.
Deep into stoppage time, Thompson saved well from Tyler Brock, but Jones was on hand to tap in the rebound and seal victory for the visitors. Ben Davies forced a late save from Coughlin, but time ran out for the Seasiders.
Fixtures, 14 November: Cambrian v Ammanford; Cwmbran v Llantwit ; Newport v Cardiff Draconians; Trefelin v Carmarthen; Trethomas v Baglan . 15 November: Afan Lido v Pontypridd; Caerau Ely v Aberystwyth; Treowen v Ynyshir
