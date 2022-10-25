Rhys Norrington-Davies likely to miss out on World Cup finals after injury
ABERYSWYTH’S Rhys Norrington-Davies is likely to miss out on the World Cup finals in Qatar next month after sustaining a “significant” hamstring injury.
The former Ysgol Penglais pupil was carried off after just 12 minutes of his side Sheffield United’s 1-0 defeat last Wednesday.
The defender, who has been in fine form for club and country, now looks to be the first player to officially ruled out of the squad with time running out before Cymru’s first game against the USA on Monday, 21 November.
The 23-year-old has won 13 caps for Wales and was a shoo-in to make the 26-man squad for Cymru’s first World Cup finals 64 years,
Manager Rob Page said: “It looks like he will be out. We are awaiting confirmation and it is a big shame for us and for him. It’s a big shame, he’s been brilliant for us.
“I’ve seen him quite a bit for Sheffield United this season and arguably he’s been their best player. So for him to get injured is so disappointing for him, but he has got a massive future in front of him.”
