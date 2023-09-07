The volunteers on the committee of Crymych Football Club have announced that that Rob Page, the Cymru National Coach and Ian Gwyn Hughes, Head of Public Affairs at the Football Association of Wales will visit the club on Friday, 15 September for a special evening of discussions and a question and answer section about their vision for the future of football in Wales.
The confirmation of their visit is very recent and therefore the opportunity is now open to anyone who wishes to take up some of the remaining seats which are being taken up quickly. The evening will be held at the Crymych Market Hall starting at 7.30pm.
The evening will include a main course buffet and dessert. The cost for a seat is £30 each.
During the evening there will also be an opportunity to raise funds for the DPJ Foundation Charity.
Anyone who would wish to donate an item for the fundraising please contact the club on the above contact details.
There will be a bar at the event with a dress code of smart casual.
Crymych FC is a very young and ambitious club having only been set up in 2019 and is now seeking to improve its sporting facilities for the current two senior teams.
Further developments are in the pipeline to start a women’s team and work closely with the junior football team in Boncath.
The club is also in the process of developing the Crymych Arms pub as its club, community hub and village pub.