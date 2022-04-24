Roosters legend Foligno scores in his final game for the club

Penrhyncoch 1 Holywell Town 3

ROOSTERS legend Jonathan Foligno scored in his final game for the club but it wasn’t enough to give the nine-men home side the win.

He put the hosts ahead on 37 minutes but keeper Leigh Jenkins was given his marching orders moments later after receiving a second yellow card.

Dylan Allshorn and Daniel Sullivan put the Wellmen two ahead before Josh Shaw saw red on the hour.

Sullivan bagged his brace in the closing stages to make sure of the points.

Foligno, who has given 17 seasons to the Roosters over three spells and over 700 appearances, said: “I scored on my debut and scored in my last game so that was a good way to bow out.

“It was fitting that my last two games consisted of me fracturing my eye socket, a night in A&E, a clean sheet and then playing in a mask and scoring to finish!

“It couldn’t have summed up my time there better!”

Foligno, who is not hanging up his boots yet and is eyeing a new challenge in the game, added: “I was lucky to play in an amazing side when I broke through and we won a lot of trophies.

“My second spell was under Gari Lewis for 10 years where we had our highest ever finish when the League of Wales broke up so we upset a lot of the big teams who came down.

“We had a brilliant side for 4-5 years there which was the best spell we had as a team and me personally.

“Had a relegation and a promotion in there, plenty of great days and some tough ones but the group of players was always amazing and made every stitch, broken bone worth it.

“I think the highlights for me were beating Rhyl when they first came down from the League of Wales, they finished second the year before in the top flight and kept their side together.

“We beat them 1-0 and the whole game summed up Penrhyncoch!

“Owain James scoring a last minute winner to win the league was another and Josh Shaw scoring to keep us up a couple of years ago was crazy too.

“Too many to mention but it’s been an amazing journey.”

Llanidloes Town 3 Gresford Athletic 1

THE Daffs signed off their league season in style with a 3-1 win and two cup finals to look forward to.

Connor Bird slotted in a penalty on the stroke of half time with Luke Boundford adding to their tally early in the second spell.