S4C announce opening JD Cymru Premier live fixtures

Thursday 4th August 2022 11:45 am
ABERYSTWYTH, WALES - 01 FEBRUARY 2022: Haverfordwest County's goalkeeper Lee Idzi during the JD Cymru Premier league fixture between Aberystwyth Town F.C & Haverfordwest County A.F.C and Aberystwythâs 1000th league game in the Cymru premier devision, Park Avenue Stadium, February 1st, 2022, Aberystwyth, Wales (Pic By John Smith/FAW)
The fixture between Aberystwyth and Haverfordwest County back in February was the Seasiders’ 1,000 league game in the Cymru Premier division (John Smith (FAW) )

Aberystwyth Town and Bala Town will feature amongst the first set of fixtures to be televised by the Sogrio Cameras.

The first televised match will be the one between JD Cymru Premier newcomers Pontypridd United and Flint Town United.

The Dragons’ clash with the Silkmen on Saturday, 13 August is one of six fixtures throughout August and September that have been selected for live coverage by the league’s official broadcast partner S4C.

Aberystwyth Town then welcome Cardiff Met to Park Avenue seven days later, with both matches being broadcast on S4C and digitally across Sgorio’s online platforms.

Bala Town and Newtown then meet at Maes Tegid on Friday, 26 August before a mid-week clash sees Penybont welcome Haverfordwest County to the SDM Glass Stadium four days later.

Caernarfon Town’s clash against Airbus UK Broughton on Friday, 2 September has also been selected for live coverage, along with the defending JD Cymru Premier champions The New Saints’ home game against Haverfordwest County on Saturday, 10 September.

The opening six games of the season will see 11 out of the 12 clubs across the league all feature in front of the Sgorio cameras.

New fixtures announced:

Pontypridd United v Flint - 13/08/22 - 5:45pm (S4C+Digital)

Aberystwyth Town v Cardiff Met - 20/08/22 - 5:45pm (S4C+Digital)

Bala Town v Newtown - 26/08/22 - 7:45pm (Digital)

Penybont v Haverfordwest - 30/08/22 - 7:45pm (Digital)

Caernarfon Town v Airbus UK Broughton - 02/09/22 - 7:45pm (Digital)

The New Saints v Haverfordwest County - 10/09/22 - 5:15pm (Digital)

