Seasiders sign Sunshine Coast Wanderers midfielder
Aberystwyth Town have signed 20-year-old central midfielder Harry Arnison from Queensland National Premier League side Sunshine Coast Wanderers.
Son of former Football League professional Paul Arnison, Harry is a former Queensland Regional Youth Team representative and Brisbane Roar Youth captain who led his side to a National Youth League title in 2019.In 2020,
He joined Sunshine Coast Wanderers of the Queensland National Premier League where he made over 60 appearances and was an NPL All-Star Selection in 2021.
A dual UK-Australian citizen, Harry returned to the UK in June 2022 and now joins Town to further his experiences in the senior game.
He said: “I’ve made this move back to the UK to pursue my goal of becoming a professional footballer as there are greater opportunities for young players.
“I didn’t know much about the league nor the club beforehand but the lads have been great in helping me settle in. I know that our goal as a club is to reach that Top 6 after the first half of the season, so I’m excited to get working toward our goal.”
He added: “I’m a central midfielder whose best qualities are my passing range and vision as well as my defensive qualities.
“Taff has been in touch with me since I landed about six weeks ago and I finally came in for a session last week.
“We had a good chat at the end where he outlined my role in the squad and how he thinks I’ll fit in, so I’m delighted to join the club and contribute best I can for the season ahead.”
Aber boss Anthony (Taff) Williams said: “Ive kept a close eye on Harry’s development out in Australia as I played with his dad at both Hartlepool and Carlisle.
“He’s spent the last two seasons playing senior football where he’s gained valuable experience.
“Harry trained with us last week and showed an excellent range of passing and determination off the ball.
“He will be an excellent addition to the squad and provide further competition in the midfield area.”
