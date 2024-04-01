FOLLOWING her exploits in goal on Wednesday, Amy J has cashed in on her captain’s privileges and kindly handed the responsibility of writing this week’s Captain’s Notebook over to me.
Wrexham were the visitors for the Wednesday night game under the lights, our first of two meetings with them this past week.
On a personal note, it was a strange one for me, having to watch from the sidelines but kicking every ball along with the girls!
We started off well, with a few good balls going into the box from both wings, but not quite being able to find that finishing touch.
At the other end, Wrexham took their chances in what proved to be the difference between the two sides.
The second half was a bit of a non-event, with neither team having any clear-cut chances from what I can recall.
My pep talk to Amy J at half-time of ‘you need to jump’ must have worked as she kept a clean sheet, although I’m not sure if she’d agree with that!
Sunday had us travelling to face the same opponents, and it was very much the case of same story but different day.
Coupled with some questionable decisions, and the centre back thinking Amy J was a donkey on Blackpool beach, it is safe to say it was not our day!
We knew that being in the Top 4 would be a huge test for us as a team, especially when you consider that the other three teams are all semi-professional.
For us, this second phase is a chance to learn and develop, putting down the building blocks ready for next season.
Naturally, we have been disappointed with the results so far, but there are so many things to also be positive about – Elin returning, Shauna back in the squad after her injury/old-age, and the conveyor belt of youth talent being given their opportunity in the top tier of women’s football in Wales.
In recent weeks, Lowri and Magi have made their first-team debuts – congratulations to them both!
Our match day squad across the two games included an average of 10 players who are 18 years and under, a statistic that has been a regular occurrence this season and one which I still find incredibly impressive.
With a large number of these girls gaining a first full season of senior football under their belts, there are so many reasons to be excited for the future and what this group can push on to achieve next season.
On another note, Sunday marked Margot’s last game between the sticks for us.
On behalf of the team, I’d like to thank her for the commitment she has shown this season, especially considering the many miles she has clocked up, and wish her all the very best for the future.
Football never stands still for long, and we have another quick turnaround for our next game as we travel away to face Swansea midweek.
Llandarcy has been a fruitful destination of late, so here’s hoping it can be again as we look to finish the season on a positive note!
If you’re looking for something to do on Wednesday evening (7:45 ko), it would be amazing to have some travelling support down there to get behind the girls.
For those that cannot make it, you can keep up to date by following along via social media.
And remember, there is one final date to put in your diary, with our last home game next Sunday (7th), which brings the curtain down on the 23/24 season.
Finally, in off the pitch news, we are delighted that our application for an FAW Womens Tier 1 Licence has been successful, securing our place in the Adran Premier League for next season.
A huge thank you to all involved in putting this together, with a special mention for Mair Pugh-Jones – in the words of Kel Tom ‘the woman is an angel’.
Thank you for your continued support, it is as always, greatly appreciated by all of us girls!