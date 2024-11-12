TYWYN Bryncrug are out of the CWFA Senior Cup after a tough tie at Waterloo Rovers which ended 2-0 to the hosts.
It was a close affair throughout with little to choose between the two sides in the opening 45 minutes.
The Welshpool-based side made the breakthrough through Ian MaCleaod on 68 minutes and scored a decisive second goal by Thomas Ellis nine minutes later giving Tywyn no chance of getting back into it.
It was a close affair in the other two ties played on Saturday with Ffostrasol beaten 1-0 by visitors Carno in a game of very few opportunities. A mistake led to Tyler McCarthy’s goal just after the hour which left Ffos chasing the game from there onwards without much joy.
It was a similar story at Dyffryn Banw, the match decided in Llanilar’s favour through 17-year-old Osian Williams two minutes into the second half.
Radnor Valley made progress after winning a penalty shoot-out 5-4 at Four Crosses on Sunday.
The hosts found themselves trailing 2-0 at the break to Valley who had been in Ardal League North East action 24 hours earlier beating Chirk 6-1.
Thomas Edwards and a Harry Lloyd own goal set them up nicely at Crosses before the hosts showed marked improvement after the break with goals by George Lloyd and Will Howard to take it to penalties.